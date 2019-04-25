Beach Cheer Athletics heading to Disney World’s ESPN Centre for Summit championships

Beach Cheer Athletics is sending two teams to the Summit All Star Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida in May. Photo: Submitted.

BY RUSHANTHI KESUNATHAN

Two teams from Beach Cheer Athletics will be heading to Disney’s ESPN Centre in May to participate in one of the world’s most competitive cheerleading events in the world.

The junior teams, Waverunners and Jetstream will compete at the Summit – All Star Cheerleading Championship set to take place from May 3 to 5 in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Disney World. An older team is heading to the world championships.

In order to compete, teams must compete for a Summit bid at one of many events held around Canada. Almost 1,000 teams compete each year.

Beach Cheer Athletics was founded by Suzanne McLay and Anne-Marie Joyce in 2013 in the basement of St. Aidan’s Church on Queen Street East.

“It’s the fastest growing sport,” Joyce said. “We’re lucky to be at this phase of cheerleading and many of these kids practice three to five days per week and are so hardworking.”

Beach Cheer Athletics has a total of 16 teams and 260 athletes.

Ten-year-old Kenadie Gemus, from the Waverunners team started cheering at age five.

In an email her mother, Edna Chua-Gemus, told the Beach Metro News her daughter is loving her fifth season at Beach Cheer Athletics.

“She is thrilled that her team worked hard and was tough enough to win a bid to head down south,” Chua-Gemus said.

“She knows it is an incredible honour not only to represent her gym but also her province and country at this most prestigious event.”

For more information please visit: https://cheertheory.com/ or https://beachcheerathletics.com/