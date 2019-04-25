Letters to the Editor: Help make Ashbridges Bay Park a safe place for nature, and join in annual cleanup

Residents are invited to take part in the second annual Ashbridges Bay park community cleanup sponsored by livegreentoronto.ca on Saturday, April 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Hello fellow Beachers,

Yaaaaa, spring is here! We’re all starting to come out of hibernation, along with our furry friends. We’re so fortunate to have Ashbridges Bay Park in our own backyard.

The park supports many mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds. The Toronto Ornithological Club has recorded 250 different species here. They also list and advertise Ashbridges Bay as one of the top 10 birding sites in Toronto.

Flora and fauna need our protection to survive and thrive. Migratory birds need suitable landing and resting spots, and those that breed here need safe areas to build a nest for their next family.

You can help make Ashbridges Bay Park a safe place for nature.

Please have your pets on leashes, as they should be year round, throughout the park.

All users of the park, including pets, should stay on the trails, especially along the shoreline to encourage the growth of vegetation and the infant waterfowl.

Dogs, especially off leash, are viewed as predators in the natural world. Responsible pet ownership will benefit the treasure we have here.

Yelling and whistling to corral unleashed dogs is unnatural and irritating to both wildlife and people with or without dogs, who enjoy the peace and quiet of a nice walk, just like you.

Neighbourly cooperation is good for everyone, and appreciated by all who use the park.

For further information please refer to the ProtectNatureTo.org website, select Projects then select Dogs In Natural Areas.

And please join us for the second community cleanup sponsored by livegreentoronto.ca at Ashbridges Bay Park.

It will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 9.30 to 11.30 a.m. The raindate will be Sunday, April 28 from 9.30 to 11.30 a.m.

Those taking part are asked to meet at the entrance from the parking lot, and to bring your own gloves.

Let’s make this a park for everyone to enjoy.

Clyde Robinson