Neighbourhood Stops and Shops: Trusted services from top-tier Mortgage Broker John Filice

By SURINA NATH

Local residents are saving money on their mortgages with help from licensed AMP Mortgage Broker John Filice. With more than 30 years of experience, he has created mortgage solutions for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Based on the second floor at 507 Danforth Ave., Filice provides “friendly, competent, and professional services, taking time to personally know clients and understand their long-term goals.”

The registered Mortgage Broker has access to more than 50 institutional lenders who can help with home equity, mortgage renewal, portability, investment properties and more.

Filice is qualified and adaptable to his client’s needs, “rather than working only with the main banks, I can quickly consult and calculate your mortgage with 99 per cent of costs going straight to the lender” he said.

In addition to successfully launching ‘Canada’s First Green Mortgage’, which has helped to raise the standard for lenders, Filice has consistently held Top Tier Status with many mortgage lenders, winning Top Producing Awards with Invis.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years, 20 as a lender and the last 10 as a broker” Filice explained. “Being an independent broker has given me more opportunities to say yes to clients and find solutions faster.”

With experience dealing with those who are self-employed or new to Canada, Filice improves the overall quality of your mortgaging potential. He’s gained knowledge working in all levels of the industry such as origination, collection, sales, and management.

“My experience working in so many tiers of the mortgage market gives me the tools to help solve clients’ problems with a unique perspective,” Filice said.

Assessing the market yourself can be a daunting task which is why qualified industry professionals like Filice are here to help residents in the community.

Whether you are a first time buyer, managing pre-approval, looking for credit improvements or interested in debt consolidation, Filice can offer valid solutions to you after assessing the full scope of the mortgage market.

“The government’s lending criteria, their individual policies and their rates all vary, with constant change throughout each year” Filice said. “We have to move with the market. Prices will grow but I manage clients’ options after carefully assessing lender’s criteria.”

With high fluctuations, mortgage rates change more often than anticipated which is why Filice urges home owners or those looking to mortgage their properties to seek personalized advice from trusted members in the community like himself.

Filice takes time to lend a hand to the neighbourhood as well. He has helped across Toronto, assisting the homeless shelter program Angels in the Night for the past 10 years.

“This community is diverse and I appreciate having the opportunity to sit down with clients and really get to know them” Filice said.

If you are looking to purchase property, refinance, or renew your mortgage, Filice said he can optimize your savings as he’s always looking out for your best interest.

Visit www.johnfilice.ca for details or call 416-417-3126 to discuss your options.

