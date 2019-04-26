Historic Danforth Avenue walking tour to be led by historian Gene Domagala

Beach Metro News columnist and local historian Gene Domagala will lead a walking tour of Historic Danforth Avenue on Saturday, April 27.

The Historic Danforth Avenue tour begins at 1 p.m., and participants are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

Other upcoming walks hosted by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society and Domagala include Victoria Day on Queen Street East on May 18; and Historic East Toronto on June 29.

Those wishing to take part in the May 18 walk are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library, 2161 Queen St. E.

Those wishing to take part in the June 29 walk are asked to meet at 1 p.m. the northwest corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.tbeths.com