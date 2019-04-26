Three teenage boys charged after string of 10 robberies in 55 Division area

Three teenage boys are facing charges after a string of 10 robberies in the east Toronto area within the boundaries of 55 Division.

According to police in 55 Division, five convenience stores, four gas stations and one person walking on the street were robbed between Feb. 19 and April 7 within the division’s boundaries.

Police alleged that between one and three boys entered the premises disguising their identity with scarfs and hoodies pulled around their faces, confronted store employees, pointed knives at them and demanded money.

On several occasions, the the boys went behind the counters removing cigarettes, cigars, and cash, police alleged.

Also, on Friday, March 29, a 20-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the area of Broadview and Danforth avenues when he was allegedly robbed of cash at knife point by two boys, police said.

On Sunday, April 7, officers from 55 Division responded to a robbery call in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues and were able to apprehend two boys.

As a result of those arrests, two 16-year-old boys face a number of charges including robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Police officers with the Hold Up squad continued the investigation and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on April 24.

He faces charges including robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

None of the accused can be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.