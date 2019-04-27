Flood protection demonstration set for Beach United Church’s new parking lot on Sunday

The flood protection features of Beach United Church's new parking lot will be put to the test during a demonstration set for Sunday, April 28.

Residents are invited to the church for lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the demonstration at 12:30 p.m. which will see a contractor tip 200 gallons of water onto the parking lot.

The water will drain through the permeable surface and a bed of gravel 30 centimetres thick which acts as holding tank and keeps the water on the property. The water then filters down through the sandy soil and into the water table, thus diverting it from city stormwater sewers.

For more info, visit www.beachunitedchurch.com