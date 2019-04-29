Beach Studio Tour set for May 3, 4 and 5

The Beach Studio Tour spring edition is set for May 3 through May 5.

The Beach Studio Tour’s spring event is set for this weekend.

The tour will include 18 local artists at 11 different locations, and it begins this Friday evening.

Dates and times for the tour are Friday, May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tour, which first took place in 1994, lets participants visit the studios and homes of local artists and artisans in the community. The artists will have their works on display for show and sale.

Artists taking part in the spring tour are Karen Leslie Hall, Sandra Pim, Susan Ward, Lesley Soldat, Fintan McEnroe, Sheila Thompson, Hannah Burkhardt, Leslie Songer Terry, Lisa Bennett, Sandi Stahlbrand, Lucille Crighton, John Dowding, Tod Waring, Susan Aaron, Caprice Akram, Dianne Shelton, Kate MacMillan and Ruth Elizabeth Hayes.

For more on the Beach Studio Tour including tour maps, please visit the website at www.beachstudiotour.ca which will provide information on the locations of the artists’ studios and the works that they create.

Admission to the Beach Studio Tour is free.