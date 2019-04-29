Man sought in connection with sex assault in Woodbine and Kingston area

Toronto police have released this image of man wanted in connection with an investigation into a sex assault in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area on the morning of Sunday, April 28.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

According to police, a woman was in her residence in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, when a man forced entry into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Police have released surviellance video of a man wanted in connection with the investigation.

He is described as white, between 20 to 30 years old, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, short dark hair on top and shaved on the sides, with a dark beard.

He was wearing casual slim fit pants, a hooded jacket with two white horizontal lines on the elbow, dark runners with white soles, and carrying a knapsack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com