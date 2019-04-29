Police investigating after man shot in East York between Dawes Road and Victoria Park

A man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot on the evening of Sunday, April 28, in East York.

Police were called to the area of Donora Drive and Meighan Avenue (in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area ) just after 7 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

As of this time, police have no descriptions of suspects in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 55 Division police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.