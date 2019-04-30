Balmy Beach Junior Rugby Club set to host free Girls Rugby Clinic

The Balmy Beach Junior Rugby Club is looking for girls between the ages of 7 and 18 interested in learning more about the sport.

Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join the Junior Development Stream. For more information, please visit www.balmybeachrugby.com/jr-rugby

Also, Balmy Beach Rugby hosts a free U18 Girls Rugby Clinic on Sunday, May 19 at Lamport Stadium, 1155 King St. W., from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP to bonomok@gmail.com so organizers know how many participants there will be.