Man wanted in sex assault investigation at Woodbine and Kingston surrenders to police

A 32-year-old man surrendered to Toronto police on Monday, April 29, in connection with an investigation into a sex assault in the Woodbine and Kingston area on April 28.

According to police, a woman was in her residence in the area when a man allegedly gained entry and sexually assaulted her at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 28.

On Monday, April 29, police had released a number of surveillance video images of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

On Monday evening, police announced that Cayle Dupuis, 32, of Toronto had surrendered to police.

He is charged with sexual assault, prowl at night, criminal harassment, break and enter with intent and possession of a break-in instrument.

He is scheduled to appear in College Park Courts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30.