Number of East Toronto Jane’s Walks planned for this weekend

A Jane's Walk looking at The Ashbridge Estate and the area of the former Small's Pond is set for Sunday, May 5. This photo shows the former Small's Pond looking north to Maughan Crescent from the end of Ashland Avenue. Photo: TORONTO ARCHIVES

A number of Jane’s Walks will taking place locally this weekend.

The annual walks, held in honour of Jane Jacobs who did groundbreaking research into cities and planning, are free and often led by local experts.

Here’s a list of some of the local walks taking place:

Queer East: From the Toolbox to Church: Starting at 510 Eastern Ave. and led by Geraldine Cahill, the walk is set for Friday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. It will explore hidden histories in Leslieville and Riverdale, other than the fact that 510 Eastern once was a landmark in the gay community. Meet at the northeast side of Morse and Eastern. For info, go https://www.facebook.com/events/408961453233446/

Peace4Scarborough starts at 74 Firvalley Court and will be led by Zero Gun and Warden Woods Community Centre members on Friday, May 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. The walk will focus on declaring peace and non-violence. The goal is to welcome a community that is free of biases and discrimination. For info, go to https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=%23peace4scarborough&epa=SEARCH_BOX

The Death and Life of Upper Midway starts at 2315 Danforth Ave., and will be led by Stephen Wickens, a semi-retired journalist, on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet on the south side of Danforth and Morton, between Main Street and Woodbine Avenue. Maps and visuals will be used to connect the geography and economic history of East Danforth. Jane Jacobs herself did a lot of research on the geography and different historical time periods of the area.

For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/352015158776682/

Riverside Wild Plant Walk starts at 765 Queen St. E., at the corner of the Queen/Saulter Library, and will be led by Danette Steele on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Participants will learn how to identify local plants that are good for food, medicine and pollinators as they walk through the Riverside neighbourhood. Steele will share her wealth of stories about the history, medical and natural benefits of each plant group. Participants are reminded to bring travel mugs as herbal teas will be provided minutes before the walk. For more info, go to https://twitter.com/search?q=%40Riverside_bia&src=typd

Public Art in the Beach Village begins at Queen Street East and Neville Park Boulevard, and will be led by Adam Smith on Sunday, May 5, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Stops will include the site of the new mural in the works to replace the Jazz Up the Beach mural on the east side of the Foodland building. Foodland Mural representatives will be available to answer questions and gather input about the mural design during the walk.

For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/828887914143620/

The Ashbridge Estate and Small’s Pond walk starts at the Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E., on Sunday May 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to meet walk leader Robert Miller on the front porch of the Ashbridge Estate. The walk will include the estate and end at the former site of Small’s Pond, now Orchard Park.

For more info. to https://www.facebook.com/events/361726177776411/

More information on other Jane’s Walks planned for Toronto can be found at https://www.janeswalk.org/toronto