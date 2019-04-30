Police release suspect description in connection with East York shooting

A 29-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries after being shot on the evening of Sunday, April 28 in East York. Police are seeking one male suspect in connection with the shooting.

Toronto police have released a description of a man being sought in connection with a shooting in East York on the evening of Sunday, April 28.

Police were called to the area of Donora Drive and Meighan Avenue (between Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue) at approximately 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was walking eastbound on Donora when he became involved in an altercation with a man walking in the opposite direction.

Police said the other man took out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing southbound towards Medhurst Road.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

The suspect is described as white, between the ages of 25 to 30, approximately five-feet, eight-inches to five-feet, 10-inches tall, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on this incident, is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com