f8 Photography Collective presents Black and White at Queen Gallery

A Black and White photo exhibition as part of the Contact Photography Festival will be presented by The f8 Photography Collective this month.
The exhibition runs from May 1 to 11 at the Queen Gallery, 282 Queen St. E.
The f8 Photography Collective grew out of the Beach Photo Club and a desire by members to show and sell their images publicly along with honing their skills.
Photographers taking part in the upcoming exhibit include Maureen Littlewood, Margit Koivisto, Catherine Mackinnon, Natalia Shields, Felicity Somerset, Rod Trider, Selby Shanly and John Wallace.
For more information, please visit https://www.f8photographycollective.com or https://www.queengallery.ca
