Lies and Consequences on stage at Red Sandcastle Theatre

Rare Day Projects presents Carol Libman’s Lies And Consequences at Red Sandcastle Theatre, 922 Queen St. E., in Leslieville until May 5.

Directed by Jeanette Dagger, the cast features Chris Kelk, Tara Baxendale, Derek Perks, Martha Breen, Ryan Bannon and Clara Matheson.

Showtimes are May 1 to May 4 at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees also set for May 2, 4 and 5.

Tickets are $25 general admission, and $20 for seniors, students and arts workers.

For more information on this production, please visit www..brownpapertickets.com and search Lies And Consequences.