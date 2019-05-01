Police looking for missing 66-year-old man last seen near Main Street and Kingston Road

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old man.
Gary Reidel was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, April 30, at about 8 p.m. in the Main Street and Kingston Road area.
He is described as white, six-feet tall, of average build with grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a black leather jacket and a blue shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500.
