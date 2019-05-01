Police looking for missing 66-year-old man last seen near Main Street and Kingston Road

Police in 55 Division are looking for Gary Reidel, 66, who last seen the night of April 30 in the Main Street and Kingston Road area.

Gary Reidel was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, April 30, at about 8 p.m. in the Main Street and Kingston Road area.

He is described as white, six-feet tall, of average build with grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a black leather jacket and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500.