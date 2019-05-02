Pegasus Community Project hosts Spring Fling Fashion Show at Beach United Church

Pegasus Community Project hosts its Spring Fling Fashion Show on Friday, May 3 at Beach United Church

The Pegasus Community Project for Adults with Special Needs will host its second annual Spring Fling Fashion Show on Friday, May 3 at Beach United Church.

The fashion show, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church at 140 Wineva Ave., is a free event and everyone is welcome to attend.

Make-up artists from George Brown College will be at the show to help the models look their best as they showcase some of the amazing collections that Pegasus program locations have made.

Pegasus works with and for adults with developmental disabilities. It was in 1994 by a small group of parents and professionals, and is overseen by a seven-member volunteer committee.

About 45 adult participants take part in small, community based programs run by professionals and volunteers in four venues in the area.

For more information, please visit https://www.pegasustoronto.ca