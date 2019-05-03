A Poe Cabaret, presented by the Academy Concert Series, slated for Eastminster United Church

The Academy Concert Series presents A Poe Cabaret on the evening of Saturday, May 4, at Eastminster United Church on Danforth Avenue.

Start time for the concert is 8 p.m. and the church is located at 310 Danforth Ave., next to Chester subway station.

Initially co-commissioned by Luminato and the Ottawa International Chamber Music Festival, A Poe Cabaret is a program co-created and curated by Tom Allen and Lori Gemmell.

It features an original and dramatic setting of Poe’s The Raven for narrator, harp and string quartet by Canadian composer Alexina Louie, as well as André Caplet’s Conte Fantastique (inspired by Poe’s The Masque of Red Death) for harp and string quartet, and Debussy’s string quartet all woven together through story telling, narration and poetry.

A Poe Cabaret will be the final concert of the season of the Academy Concert Series, will feature special guests harpist Lori Gemmell and narrator Tom Allen; along with Sheila Jaffe and Bethany Bergman, on violin, Emily Eng, on viola, and Kerri McGinigle, on cello.

For more info on the concert and to purchase tickets, please visit www.academyconcertseries.com