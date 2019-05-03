Forward Baptist Church on Gerrard Street East marks 100th anniversary with special service on Sunday

The Forward Baptist Church on Gerrard Street just west of Woodbine Avenue.

The Forward Baptist Church at 1891 Gerrard St. E. will be celebrating its 100th anniversary with a worship service on Sunday, May 5.

The celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the church, which is on Gerrard Street East, one block west of Woodbine Avenue.

As part of the 100th anniversary celebrations, there is a also a banquet slated for May 4 and a street party planned for May 25. For information on the banquet, please contact patriciaoverholt@msn.com

For more information 0n other 100th anniversary events, please email Steve Lambert at steve@forwardbaptist.com or Aaron at aaron@forwardbaptist.com