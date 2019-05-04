Danae Olano and Jane Bunnett at Jazz & Reflection concert at Beach United Church

Beach United Church hosts the Jazz & Reflection concert on the evening of Saturday, May 4.

Jazz & Reflection featuring Juno Award winners Jane Bunnett and Danae Olano is set for Saturday, May 4 at Beach United Church.

The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. and the chuch is located at 140 Wineva Ave.

Pianist Olano was born in Havana, Cuba and won the Juno Award in 2015 for Best Jazz Album with the band Maqueque, led by saxophonist Bunnett.

Along with being a five-time Juno Award winner, Bunnett has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and is a member of the Order of Canada.

For more info on this concert, please visit www.beachunitedchurch.com

Also, Beach United will be hosting its Spring Fling, a springtime variety show, on Friday, May 10 starting at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come and celebrate the season with the Beach United Choir and Friends.