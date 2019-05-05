Deja Views: Scratch Danial’s on Queen Street East remembered

This photo shows Scratch Danial's on Queen Street East in 1985. Photo by Chris Souwand.
By DAVID VAN DYKE
I remember I was a little sad when Scratch Danial’s closed its doors. It was a favourite watering hole for many a Beacher.
We have Chris Souwand to thank for this photo. It was taken in 1985 for a school project.
The building is on the shady side of Queen Street East just by Leuty Avenue.
