Deja Views: Scratch Danial’s on Queen Street East remembered

May 5, 2019May 3, 2019
This photo shows Scratch Danial's on Queen Street East in 1985. Photo by Chris Souwand.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I remember I was a little sad when Scratch Danial’s closed its doors. It was a favourite watering hole for many a Beacher.

We have Chris Souwand to thank for this photo. It was taken in 1985 for a school project.

The building is on the shady side of Queen Street East just by Leuty Avenue.

Do you have any old photos sitting in a shoebox like Chris did? Why not share them with our readership.

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com