Danforth East Community Arts Fair extends deadline for artist applications to May 8

The deadline for artists applying to take part in the Danforth East Arts Fair in September has been extended until May 8.

The fair is slated to take place on the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15.

Hosted by the Danforth East Community Association (DECA), the fair will take place in East Lynn Park.

Applications are welcomed from a wide variety of exhibitors working in traditional and contemporary art forms.

To apply, please visit https://deca.to/danforth-east-arts-fair/for-exhibitors/

The deadline was extended due to technical reasons on the website, so if you are having trouble applying please contact DECA by email at deca.arts@gmail.com to submit an application.

