Danforth East Community Arts Fair extends deadline for artist applications to May 8

The Danforth East Community Arts Fair has extended the deadline for applications to Wednesday, May 8.
The fair is slated to take place on the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15.
Hosted by the Danforth East Community Association (DECA), the fair will take place in East Lynn Park.
Applications are welcomed from a wide variety of exhibitors working in traditional and contemporary art forms.
To apply, please visit https://deca.to/danforth-east-arts-fair/for-exhibitors/
The deadline was extended due to technical reasons on the website, so if you are having trouble applying please contact DECA by email at deca.arts@gmail.com to submit an application.
DECA can also be reached on Facebook and Twitter at https://www.facebook.com/DECAartsfair/posts/2313371028721744 and https://twitter.com/DECA_Arts/status/1123656374418731008 respectively.
