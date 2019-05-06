Man, 78, injured after being punched outside Danforth Avenue coffee shop

Police are investigating after a 78-year-old was punched outside a coffee shop at Danforth and Gough avenues late on the afternoon of Sunday, May 5.

A 78-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being punched and then striking his head on the ground during an incident late Sunday afternoon outside a coffee shop on Danforth Avenue.

Police were called to a Starbucks at Danforth and Gough avenues, just west of Pape Avenue, at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 to investigate the incident.

According to reports, the victim was struck after a man started yelling at him while on the patio of the coffee shop. The victim was then struck and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

The victim suffered severe facial bruising as a result of the attack and has been hospitalized.

Reports indicate that the victim may have been attacked after lighting up a cigarette on the patio.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s or 60s with salt-and-pepper-coloured hair. He is about six-feet, two-inches tall, with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, black Nike shoes, prescription glasses and carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-416-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com