Pink Crusaders seek breast cancer survivors and supporters to join dragon boat team

The Pink Crusaders Dragon Boat Team is shown in action this photo. The team practices out of Ashbridges Bay. Photo: Submitted.

By NANCY MARTIN

If you have recovered from breast cancer or you know someone who has, a woman or a man, I hope you will take a few moments to read this article and consider joining the Pink Crusaders Dragon Boat Team, which is recruiting new members for its team that practices out of Ashbridges Bay.

Pink Crusaders is one of the many dragon boat teams that form the club Rusty Dragons Adventures.

Pink Crusaders started as a team for women and men who have survived breast cancer and has grown to include many who fortunately have not had cancer but want to support those who have.

The physical benefits of dragon boating for those who have had lymph nodes removed because of breast cancer has been clinically proven to be very beneficial and of course everyone benefits from exercise.

However this sport is more about being physically active or winning races – it is about being engaged with other people and enjoying the camaraderie of a team sport. It is also about being part of a group of countless people of all ages; from teenagers to seniors, who share the love of dragon boat racing. We are all passionate about crusading to beat breast and other cancers!

Dragon boating is the fastest growing sport in North America for good reason. It is easy to learn and suits all fitness levels. Women and men of all shapes, sizes and age can participate. Most importantly its lots of fun!

Pink Crusaders practices once per week – Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. and will be participating in six days of racing in Toronto and nearby over the course of the season. Our practices started last week. Paddles and life jackets are provided and no experience is needed – anyone can participate and have fun in this sport!

To learn more or to register visit www.pinkcrusaders.ca or come to try us out on a Wednesday night-come for 6:30 pm-drop in fee is only $10.

— Nancy Martin is the Captain of Pink Crusaders Dragon Boat Team.