Man, 62, charged with assault after incident outside Danforth Avenue coffee shop

A 62-year-0ld has been arrested in connection with an incident outside a Danforth Avenue coffee shop on the weekend that left a 78-year-old man with head injuries.
According to police, the 78-year-old victim was standing outside a Starbucks at Danforth and Gough avenues at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, when a man sitting in the coffee shop’s patio area allegedly yelled and lunged at him. This caused the victim to fall and hit his head on the pavement, police alleged.
The victim suffered severe facial bruising as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
On Tuesday, May 7, Barry Dennison, 62, of Toronto was arrested. He is charged with aggravated assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Monday, June 17.
