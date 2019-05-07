Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car loses control on Woodbine Avenue south of Queen Street East

Toronto police are investigating a crash on Woodbine Avenue south of Queen Street East early this morning that left a 25-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving lost control and hit a parked vehicle then a hydro pole on Woodbine Avenue just south of Queen Street East.

The crash took place just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

A woman passenger, age 20, suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

It is believed the car was heading northbound on Woodbine coming out of the curve from Lake Shore Boulevard East when the driver lost control. The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the intersection of Woodbine and Queen Street was still closed as of 8 a.m. this morning.

The crash took place just two doors north of an earlier accident on Woodbine in which an SUV lost control and hit the front porch of a house on the east side of Woodbine on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 20.

A resident in the house that was struck called for speed reductions and increased traffic safety measures in the area after that crash. See our story at: https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/02/06/resident-calls-for-increased-safety-measures-at-woodbine-and-lake-shore-after-car-hits-house/