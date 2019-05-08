55 Division hosts annual Community Police Day at Jimmie Simpson Park

55 Division's annual Community Police Day is set for Saturday, May 11 at Jimmie Simpson Park.

The 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee will be hosting its annual Community Police Day on Saturday, May 11.

It will take place at Jimmie Simpson Park, located at 872 Queen St. E., from noon to 3 p.m.

The free Community Police Day event is open to everyone to attend.

It will include a variety of events including a kids bike safety rodeo.

There will also be police vehicles for people to look at, and a barbecue lunch.