The Retro Ramblers to perform at Spring Swing Fling for seniors at Beach United Church

The Retro Ramblers musical group will be performing at a Spring Swing Fling for seniors on Thursday, May 9, at Beach United Church.

The event is presented by Community Centre 55 and will feature a performance by The Retro Ramblers.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tickets are $10, which includes lunch.

Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave.

To reserve tickets, call Jade at 416-691-1113 or email jade@centre55.com