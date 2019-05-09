Woodbine Bike Lane Information Session set for Stan Wadlow Clubhouse

A Woodbine Bike Lane Information Session presented by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is set for the evening of May 9 at the Stan Wadlow Clubhouse in East York. This photo shows the bike lanes in February and both the traffic and bike lanes being blocked by a stopped bus just south of Gerrard Street. Photo by Jerry Reitsma.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a Woodbine Bike Lane Information Session next week.

The meeting is set to take place on Thursday, May 9 at the Stan Wadlow Clubhouse, 373 Cedarvale Ave., in East York, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Transportation Staff from the City of Toronto will be at the information session to discuss the Woodbine Bike Lanes with those attending.

For more information, please contact Councillor Bradford’s office by email at councillor_bradford@toronto.ca or by calling 416-338-2755.