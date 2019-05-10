Beach United Church to be decorated in knitted items on Mother’s Day weekend for donation to children in need

Emily McRae, Anne Colquhoun, Claire Fortier and Pat Davies display some of the knitting that will be decorating Beach United Church this Mother's Day weekend. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Beach United Church will be decorated with more than 1,000 knitted sweaters, blankets and other items on Saturday, May 11, as part of an event being held by the church’s Knitting for Shivering Children group.

The annual event takes place on the Mother’s Day weekend as the knitted items are donated to the charity Canadian Food for Children.

The approximately 1,200 knitted items will decorate the church on Saturday, and then they will be blessed as part of special Mother’s Day service at Beach United on Sunday, May 12, prior to being sent to the charity.

Back in 2008 a group of church members gathered to knit ‘pneumonia vests’ to help keep children who live in hot climates warm at night when the temperature drops, reducing their risk of illness.

Pat Davies is a long-time member of the knitting group which has approximately 140 members in total.

“We usually have 25 people at our meetings, but we have lots of ‘satellite’ knitters who don’t always come to meetings but are dropping off sweaters and blankets,” she said.

The group also receives a fair number of items that are sent to the church anonymously.

“We have even received knitting from England, France and across Southern Ontario,” said Davies.

Because the Knitting for Shivering Children group has received attention online, the entire world now knows about their donations of knitting to keep kids warm and healthy.

“We have a knitters’ viral network,” said Davies.

After the items are blessed at the Mother’s Day service at Beach United, volunteers take them to the Canadian Food for Children offices in Mississauga, said Davies.

She pointed out that Canadian Food for Children is a volunteer organization that sends a shipping container a day of donations to 22 countries around the world to help children dealing with poverty and disease.

Local residents are invited to come to Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., during the day on Saturday to check out the knitted items on display.

“It’s a huge production and the whole church is decorated. It’s quite spectacular,” said Davies.

For more info on Canadian Food for Children, please visit http://www.canadianfoodforchildren.net/

For more info on the Knitting for Shivering Children group, please visit https://beachunitedchurch.com/learning/knitting-group/