Grey Matter Collective hosts Mother’s Day event to help MOMS Canada

Grey Matter Collective, an arts collective with roots in the Upper Beach, will be hosting a special Mother’s Day event today.

A staged reading of Grey Matter’s new production, Who Will Take Care of Us, will take place on Sunday, May 12. The event will also feature refreshments and a silent auction fundraiser.

Who Will Take Care of Us is written by Grey Matter co-founder Marina Gomes, who grew up and currently lives in the Upper Beach.

The play explores the stories of those we lean on for support; looking at those we turn to without even thinking about it – the aunt, the best friend, the grandmother.

Sunday’s reading will be performed by Gomes, Leah Pritchard and Marlene Matos-Jones.

The event is also a fundraiser for MOMS Canada, a group which serves single mothers and their children by providing one-on-one mentoring, referral services and community and educational centred programs.

Grey Matter’s Mother’s Day event will take place at The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen St. W., and doors will open at 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit Grey Matter Collective on Twitter or Instagram at @grey.matter.collective