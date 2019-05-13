Designs for new mural on Beach Foodland store wall to be revealed

The wall at the Foodland store at Queen and Lee will be home to a new mural this summer.

Local residents are invited to view and comment on the short list of designs for the Foodland store mural in the Beach at a meeting on Monday, May 13.

The community consultation event takes place at the Beaches Public Library, 2161 Queen St. E., starting at 7 p.m.

Mural artist John Kuna will reveal his designs at 7:25 p.m., followed by a question and answer session.

The mural will be painted on the east side wall of the Foodland store at Queen Street East and Lee Avenue this summer.

The new mural replaces the old one that had to be removed last November due to cracks in the wall which had made it unsafe. The old mural was called Beach Got Rhythm and was created by artist Rudolf Stussi and his son Errol in 2007.

The new mural is intended to be unveiled in late July as part of the celebrations surrounding this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival.

Beaches Foodland franchisee, Nick Kyriacou, will provide opening remarks at Monday night’s event followed by Kuna’s presentation.

Kuna has been an artist and muralist for more than 20 years and has a strong connection to the Beach as his first studio was on Queen Street East.

For more information, please visit www.muralroutes.ca/Beaches-Mural-2019