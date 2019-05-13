Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse season set to start this week in Whitby

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team opens the season this week. The home opener is set for May 23 at Ted Reeve Arena. Photo: Submitted.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team opens up its Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League (OJALL) season this week.

Coached by Glenn Clark, the team plays its first two games on the road (in Kitchener-Waterloo on May 16 and in Whitby on May 21) before heading to Ted Reeve Arena for their home opener on Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. against Whitby.

There are 12 teams in the OJALL loop this year, and they will all be competing for a chance to win the coveted Minto Cup which is awarded to the Canadian Junior A lacrosse champs.

Last season, the Toronto Beaches team made it to the semifinals of the Ontario league before being defeated by the Brampton Excelsiors.

Players in the OJALL range in age from 16 to 21.

The Toronto Beaches team was founded in 1991.

The complete home schedule for the Toronto Beaches Junior A team, which plays its games at Ted Reeve Arena, is as follows:

May 23 – Home opener hosting Whitby at 8 p.m.

May 26 – Hosting Barrie at 7 p.m.

May 30 – Hosting Peterborough at 8 p.m.

June 2 – Hosting St. Catharines at 3 p.m.

June 6 – Hosting Six Nations at 8 p.m.

June 13 – Hosting Brampton at 8 p.m.

June 20 – Hosting Oakville at 8 p.m.

June 21 – Hosting Kitchener-Waterloo at 8 p.m.

June 23 – Hosting Mimico at 7 p.m.

June 27 – Hosting Burlington at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please visit www.torontobeachesjralacrosse.com