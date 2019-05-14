Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore event raises funds for Variety children’s charity today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pizza Nova and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario hold their 20th annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids event today (Tuesday, May 14) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Customers can walk into any participating Pizza Nova location in Ontario and purchase a medium pepperoni pizza for just $4.39 plus tax. One dollar from each pizza sale is donated to Variety in support of programs across Ontario for children with disabilities.
Last year Pizza Nova broke its record and raised $118,602. This financial support has helped Variety launch programs for kids with disabilities across Ontario.
“Pizza Nova has dedicated That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign in support of kids with disabilities for 20 years,” said Karen Stintz, CEO of Variety Village, which is based in southwest Scarborough on Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road.
“The Primucci family, Pizza Nova’s franchise owners and their employees work long and hard during this one day annual campaign and have raised over $1.4 million dollars for our kids.”
Pizza Nova will make a cheque presentation at Variety Village with the final tally on Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m.
The success of this annual event would not be possible without the continued and enthusiastic support of the Pizza Nova franchise owners and their staff, as well as the thousands of customers across Ontario who purchase medium pizzas during this one-day event.
For more information on Pizza Nova’s 20th annual That’s Amore Pizza For Kids day, visit http://www.varietyvillage.ca/events/thats-amore-for-kids-day/
For 70 years Variety – The Children’s Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact in the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province.
Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety and in their own communities.
Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario.
