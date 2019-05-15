Variety Village Rolling Rebels take silver medal at Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League championships

The Variety Village Rolling Rebels wheelchair basketball team were the silver medal winners at the Canadian National Wheelchair Basketball League tourney. Photo: Submitted.

The Variety Village Rolling Rebels took home the silver medal from the recent Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League National Championships which were played in Prince Edward Island.

The Rolling Rebels faced the Gladiateurs de Laval in the national championship final which was played on April 28 in Charlottetown.

Based out of Scarborough’s Variety Village on Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road, the local team is coached by Stephen Bialowas.

In the championship game, Laval won 87-61 to secure the gold medal.

Coach Bialowas said the Variety Village team got off to a number of slow starts and that was the difference in the championship game.

They fell behind early and could not come back.

Members of the Variety Village Rolling Rebels team are Jesse McNalley, Sara Black, Lee Melymick, Adel Ahkmed, Anthony McMillan, Darek Symonowicz, Jason Conrad, Jamoi Anderson, Christoff Trachsell and Helia Luis.