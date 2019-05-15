Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay on May 20

Ashbridges Bay will be the site of the 2019 Victoria Day fireworks display on the night of Monday, May 20.

The display begins at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.), and always draws a huge crowd to the Beach area.

Ashbridges Bay is located at the foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario. There is good viewing of the display along the Boardwalk. Those attending are asked to leave the car at home and walk, cycle or take public transit.

TTC service will be increased for Victoria Day evening in the area to accommodate the large crowds expected. TTC routes with extra service on May 20 will include the 501 Queen Street East streetcar and the Coxwell (22A), Main (64) and Woodbine South (92A) buses.