Police seek help finding Siberian Husky dog stolen near Danforth and Woodbine

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen Siberian Husky mix dog.
According to police, the 10-year-old dog who is named Charlie was tied outside a store in the Danforth and Armroth avenues area, just east of Woodbine Avenue, at approximately 5;30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 when two men and a woman untied the dog and fled with it on foot towards a nearby Green P parking lot.
The first male suspect is described as white with tanned skin, approximately 30 years old, five-feet, 10-inches tall, with light buggy eyes, and long hair (half in a ponytail), and missing some teeth. He was wearing narrow track pants.
The second male suspect is described as white, approximately 30 years old, with a heavy set build, a round face, pale skin, and short brown hair. He was wearing heavy rimmed glasses.
The female suspect is described as white, aproximately 30 years, with brown hair in a pony tail and a short build. She was pulling a metal shopping cart with floral print on the inside.
Police are asking the community to keep an eye out for Charlie who is a male Siberian Husky mix weighing 100 pounds. He has black and white short hair and blue eyes. Charlie is described as a very friendly and quiet dog. Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on the suspects or Charlie’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at whttps://www.222tips.com
