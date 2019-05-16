Upcoming SING! music festival has a strong Beach connection

Countermeasure will be performing at this year’s upcoming SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival. Photo: Submitted.

A cappella music will take centre stage at SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival from May 24 to June 2.

In its eighth year, Canada’s premier a cappella festival brings a star-studded lineup of international headliners to various Toronto venues for 10 concerts, seven free events and a variety of workshops.

The festival has strong local roots as it is helmed by Artistic Directors Suba Sankaran and Dylan Bell, long time Upper Beach residents.

Festival Founder and Co-Manager Patricia Silver, a Beach Citizen of the Year, is excited about this year’s line-up.

“There is something for every musical taste, concerts with jaw-dropping headline singers, and even a mass choir event where everyone can join in.”

Other local artists include members of Hampton Avenue, FreePlay, Cadence, Countermeasure, Retrocity, Ruach Singers, and The Watch.

Festival Manager J-M Erlendson started his stage career as a student at Beaches Alternative School, and now tours internationally with Countermeasure and Beatsync a Cappella.

SING! will highlight an array of musical styles.

For ticket info and schedules, please visit https://www.singtoronto.com