Upcoming SING! music festival has a strong Beach connection

A cappella music will take centre stage at SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival from May 24 to June 2.
In its eighth year, Canada’s premier a cappella festival brings a star-studded lineup of international headliners to various Toronto venues for 10 concerts, seven free events and a variety of workshops.
The festival has strong local roots as it is helmed by Artistic Directors Suba Sankaran and Dylan Bell, long time Upper Beach residents.
Festival Founder and Co-Manager Patricia Silver, a Beach Citizen of the Year, is excited about this year’s line-up.
“There is something for every musical taste, concerts with jaw-dropping headline singers, and even a mass choir event where everyone can join in.”
Other local artists include members of Hampton Avenue, FreePlay, Cadence, Countermeasure, Retrocity, Ruach Singers, and The Watch.
Festival Manager J-M Erlendson started his stage career as a student at Beaches Alternative School, and now tours internationally with Countermeasure and Beatsync a Cappella.
SING! will highlight an array of musical styles.
For ticket info and schedules, please visit https://www.singtoronto.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.