Queen Victoria Day on Queen Street East walking tour hosted by Beach historian Domagala

Beach historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala hosts the Queen Victoria Day on Queen Street East walking tour on the afternoon of Saturday, May 18.

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society presents a Walking Tour with historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala on Saturday, May 18.

The Queen Victoria Day on Queen Street East walking tour begins at 1 p.m., and participants are asked to meet at the Beaches Branch Public Library, 2161 Queen St. E., at 1 p.m.

Featured on this walk will be a number of historical landmarks including sites of local churches, theatres, funeral parlours and even The Goof restaurant. The walking tour will end at St. Aidan’s Church.

Another walk led by Domagala, Historic East Toronto, will take place on Saturday, June 29.

For more details, visit www.tbeths.com