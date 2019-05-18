Fireworks display set for Birchmount Park on night of May 19

A fireworks display hosted by Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford and Fallingbrook Heights Baptist Church is set for the night of Sunday, May 19 at Birchmount Park.

At 8:30 p.m. glow sticks will be available for children and the fireworks display will start at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.).

Organizers will be collecting monetary donations to support food security initiatives focused on children and youth in the Birch Cliff area.

Birchmount Park is located the north side of Kingston Road just east of Birchmount Road.