The Goof on Queen Street East in the Beach as photographed by Chris Souwand in 1985. Photo by Chris Souwand.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Ahhh, The Goof.

Of course, Chris Souwand would include this iconic Beach eatery in his 1985 school photo project. Thanks Chris!

