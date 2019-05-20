Ashbridges Bay fireworks display will celebrate Victoria Day 2019

Victoria Day fireworks explode over Ashbridges Bay in this Beach Metro News file photo.

Victoria Day 2019 will be celebrated with a fireworks display presented by the City of Toronto at Ashbridges Bay on the night of Monday, May 20.

The display, which is expected to last about 14 minutes, begins at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The annual event always draws a huge crowd to the Beach area.

Ashbridges Bay Park is located at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E. at the foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario.

There is good viewing of the display along the boardwalk.

Those attending are asked to leave the car at home and walk, cycle or take public transit.

TTC service will be increased for Victoria Day evening in the area to accommodate the large crowds expected. TTC routes with extra service on May 20 will include the 501 Queen Street East streetcar and the Coxwell (22A), Main (64) and Woodbine South (92A) buses.