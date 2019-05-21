Community Consultation meetings on Danforth Avenue development proposals set for this week

A pair of Community Consultation meetings are slated to give the public more info on two development proposals in the Danforth Avenue area.
A meeting on a development application for a property at 1793 Danforth Ave., on the south side between Bastedo and Roseheath avenues, is set for Tuesday, May 21.
Hosted by the City of Toronto, the meeting will take place at the Danforth Mennonite Church, 2174 Danforth Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m.
An application has been made for a zoning bylaw amendment to develop a seven-storey mixed use building on the site.
The proposal will see retail uses on the ground floor and 16 residential units in the upper floors.
For more on this proposal, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/legdocs/mmis/2019/te/bgrd/backgroundfile-130422.pdf
Also, on Thursday, May 23 there will be a meeting on a proposal for a nine-storey and 15-storey mixed use buildings at 985 Woodbine Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue. This is the location where the Valu Mart presently stands.
This proposal is calling for 402 residential units and more than 2,000 square metres of retail space.
The meeting on this proposal takes place at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., in the large auditorium, from 7 to 9 p.m.
For more on this proposal, please go to http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2019.TE5.36
For more information on the meetings, please contact Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755.
