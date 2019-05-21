Man charged in connection with pair of take-out restaurant robberies late last year near Danforth and Coxwell

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with two robberies in late December of last year in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.
According to police, a man entered a take-out restaurant in the Danforth/Coxwell area on Sunday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Dec. 31 of last year. On both occasions he brandished a large knife, approached victims at the service counter and demanded cash, police alleged.
The man then fled with a quantity of money on both occasions, police alleged.
On Saturday, May 18, a man attended a Peel Regional Police station and surrendered himself to police.
After an investigation by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, Kyle Fizzard, 24 was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.