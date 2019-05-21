Man charged in connection with pair of take-out restaurant robberies late last year near Danforth and Coxwell

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pair of robberies at a take-out restaurant in the Coxwell and Danforth area on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 of 2018.

According to police, a man entered a take-out restaurant in the Danforth/Coxwell area on Sunday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Dec. 31 of last year. On both occasions he brandished a large knife, approached victims at the service counter and demanded cash, police alleged.

The man then fled with a quantity of money on both occasions, police alleged.

On Saturday, May 18, a man attended a Peel Regional Police station and surrendered himself to police.

After an investigation by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, Kyle Fizzard, 24 was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.