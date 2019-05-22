Malvern Collegiate’s co-ed volleyball team wins city championship

Malvern Collegiate's co-ed varsity volleyball team are the city champions after beating Etobicoke's Silverthorn Collegiate in the Toronto District School Board finals. Photo: Submitted.

Malvern Collegiate’s co-ed varsity volleyball team are the city champions.

The team from Malvern won the Toronto District School Board title with a three-sets-to-one victory over Etobicoke’s Silverthorn Collegiate in the city championships.

To get to the city championship match, Malvern had to beat Danforth Tech in the South region finals and then East region champs Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate in the city semifinals.

Members of the championship Malvern team are Erin Ervine, Quinn Hudson, Jack McFadyen, Ben Drakich, Finlay Telford, Adam Drakich, Kyle Ervine, Kyle Deverell, Molly Lukas, Nathan Currell, Livia Collinson and Jess Reynolds. The team is coached by Darren Ervine.