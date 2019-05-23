Home opener for Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse set for tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team hosts Whitby tonight at 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena. The game is Toronto Beaches home opener.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team hosts its home opener tonight (Thursday, May 23) at Ted Reeve Arena.

The team plays in the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League (OJALL).

Coached by Glenn Clark, Toronto Beaches has a 1-1 record after opening the season with a pair of road games.

Toronto’s first game was against Kitchener-Waterloo on May 16, and the Beaches boys came home with a 10-5 win.

In their second game on May 21, the Toronto Beaches played in Whitby and were on the wrong end of a 11-6 decision.

Tonight’s home opener will be a rematch against that same Whitby team.

Start time for the game is 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St. at Gerrard Street.

There are 12 teams in the OJALL loop this year, and they will all be competing for a chance to win the coveted Minto Cup which is awarded to the Canadian Junior A lacrosse champs.

Last season, the Toronto Beaches team made it to the semifinals of the Ontario league before being defeated by the Brampton Excelsiors.

Players in the OJALL range in age from 16 to 21.

The Toronto Beaches team was founded in 1991.

The complete home schedule for the Toronto Beaches Junior A team, which plays its games at Ted Reeve Arena, is as follows:

May 23 – Home opener hosting Whitby at 8 p.m.

May 26 – Hosting Barrie at 7 p.m.

May 30 – Hosting Peterborough at 8 p.m.

June 2 – Hosting St. Catharines at 3 p.m.

June 6 – Hosting Six Nations at 8 p.m.

June 13 – Hosting Brampton at 8 p.m.

June 20 – Hosting Oakville at 8 p.m.

June 21 – Hosting Kitchener-Waterloo at 8 p.m.

June 23 – Hosting Mimico at 7 p.m.

June 27 – Hosting Burlington at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please visit www.torontobeachesjralacrosse.com