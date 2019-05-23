Moonlight Madness in Beach Village to feature sampling stations from Ontario craft brewers

Moonlight Madness, featuring sampling stations from 10 of Ontario's top craft brewers, takes place Friday, May 24, from 4 to 9 p.m. along Queen Street East.

Participating breweries that will be setting up sampling stations at select Beach Village shops along Queen Street East are Halo, Beaches, Common Good, Lost Craft, Radical Road, Catapult, Blood Brothers, Danforth, Woodhouse and Henderson.

Participating stores that make up the Beach Village BIA will be open later than usual this Friday and will be offering exclusive sales during this year’s Moonlight Madness.

The Beach Village continues to put itself in the epicentre of the “shop local” movement with events that emphasize its local businesses and community members, said the Beach Village BIA in a press release. Inviting in-province craft brewers is an extension of that mindset and goal, the press release said.

Shops that make up the Beach Village BIA extend along Queen Street East from Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

There will be special sales, discounts and promotions as part of Moonlight Madness. There will also be a contest for shoppers to win gift cards to participating Moonlight Madness retailers.

For more information on Moonlight Madness, and the exact locations of the craft beer sampling stations, please visit https://thebeachvillage.com/moonlight-madness-promos/