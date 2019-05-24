Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts Small Paintings for Small Spaces at Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens Park

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its Small Paintings for Small Spaces show from May 24 to 26 at the Gardener's Cottage in Kew Gardens Park.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its Small Paintings for Small Spaces show and sale this weekend.

The exhibition runs Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26. It will take place at the Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens Park and feature the works of more than 30 area artists.

The Gardener’s Cottage is located at 30 Lee Ave.

Show hours are today (May 24) from 1 to 8 p.m.; and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.beachguildoffineart.com