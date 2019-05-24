Woofstock festival celebrates dogs and their owners this weekend at Woodbine Park

The 16th annual Woofstock festival takes place at Woodbine Park this weekend.

Yes, the Beach will be going to the dogs this weekend as the 16th annual Woofstock festival sets up at Woodbine Park.

Billed as North America’s largest festival for dogs, Woofstock takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

The festival draws thousands of visitors from across Canada and the United States, both canine and human, and features a wide variety of events and exhibitors.

“Woofstock was the first festival to allow people to celebrate their dogs, indulge them, party with them and let them show off their special talents in fun and wacky contests and fashion shows,” says the festival’s website. “Woofstock is world famous, drawing exhibitors and attendees from all over North America. There isn’t a toy, fashion line, accessory, type of treat or exclusive service for Dogs that you can’t find at Woofstock.”

Woofstock began at the Distillery District, then moved to the St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood. As the festival’s popularity began to grow and crowds grew into the tens of thousands, they needed a bigger space and moved to Woodbine Park in 2013.

Festival organizers say the Beach is the most “paws-itive” neighbourhood in Toronto when it comes to dogs, so Woodbine Park was a perfect fit as the festival’s new home.

Along with hundreds of vendors and exhibitors, there will also be fun events for dogs and the people who love them to take part in at this year’s Woofstock.

Crumps’s Arena will be the festival’s home for dog competitions such as Weiner Dog Races at 2 p.m. on Saturday; the Chihuahua Chase at 1 p.m. on Sunday; the Frenchie Flash at 1 p.m. on Saturday; the Running of the Pugs at 2 p.m. on Sunday; and The Puppy Prowl at 3 p.m. on Sunday. A new race for this year will be The Rescue Run at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Participants can register the day of the races at the information booth between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Other events will include dog fashion shows, a concert for dogs featuring the band Three Dog Day made up of Gretchen Helbig, Bob Cohen and Sean Hully.

There will also be Super Dogs and stunt dog displays, and much more.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

For ticket prices and more information on this weekend’s Woofstock, please visit https://www.woofstock.ca