Community meeting on highrise proposal for Dawes Road south of Danforth Avenue set for May 30

A Community meeting on a development proposal for 10-30 Dawes Rd., located south of Danforth Avenue, is set for Thursday, May 30.
The proposal, though not officially part of the Main Street Planning Study consultations, will impact that area as it is calling for a 33-storey and a 26-storey mixed use building with 539 residential units.
The Main Street Planning Study began in 2017 and aims to city help staff implement policy direction for the area, which will encourage appropriate residential and employment intensification.
The May 30 meeting is at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m.
Call Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755 for more info.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.