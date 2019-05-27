Community meeting on highrise proposal for Dawes Road south of Danforth Avenue set for May 30

The Main Street Planning Study includes development in the area of Main Street from Danforth Avenue south to Gerrard Street and east to Dawes Road.

A Community meeting on a development proposal for 10-30 Dawes Rd., located south of Danforth Avenue, is set for Thursday, May 30.

The proposal, though not officially part of the Main Street Planning Study consultations, will impact that area as it is calling for a 33-storey and a 26-storey mixed use building with 539 residential units.

The Main Street Planning Study began in 2017 and aims to city help staff implement policy direction for the area, which will encourage appropriate residential and employment intensification.

The May 30 meeting is at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m.

Call Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755 for more info.